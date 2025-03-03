Brooks leads UMass-Lowell against Maine after 22-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (17-13, 6-9 America East) at Maine Black Bears (17-13, 9-6 America East)

Orono, Maine; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell plays Maine after Max Brooks scored 22 points in UMass-Lowell’s 79-53 win against the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Black Bears have gone 8-3 in home games. Maine is 8-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The River Hawks are 6-9 against America East opponents. UMass-Lowell is third in the America East with 32.7 rebounds per game led by Brooks averaging 7.8.

Maine makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than UMass-Lowell has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). UMass-Lowell has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Maine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Lopez is scoring 14.8 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Black Bears. Quion Burns is averaging 16.2 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games.

Brooks is averaging 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the River Hawks. Martin Somerville is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press