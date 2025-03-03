Ausar leads Utah against West Virginia after 25-point game

West Virginia Mountaineers (17-12, 9-10 Big 12) at Utah Utes (16-13, 8-10 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts West Virginia after Ezra Ausar scored 25 points in Utah’s 99-73 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Utes are 15-3 in home games. Utah is second in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 35.4 rebounds. Keanu Dawes paces the Utes with 5.9 boards.

The Mountaineers are 9-10 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia is second in the Big 12 giving up 64.6 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Utah averages 75.7 points, 11.1 more per game than the 64.6 West Virginia allows. West Virginia averages 68.2 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 71.3 Utah gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Utes. Ausar is averaging 14.9 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Javon Small is shooting 42.0% and averaging 18.2 points for the Mountaineers. Joseph Yesufu is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press