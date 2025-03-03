Temple visits Barnes and Tulsa

Temple Owls (15-14, 7-9 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-18, 5-11 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts Temple after Isaiah Barnes scored 20 points in Tulsa’s 79-77 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 8-8 in home games. Tulsa ranks sixth in the AAC with 13.9 assists per game led by Dwon Odom averaging 5.3.

The Owls are 7-9 in AAC play. Temple is 5-3 in one-possession games.

Tulsa is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Temple allows to opponents. Temple has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 44.3% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keaston Willis is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 12.9 points. Odom is shooting 57.8% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 22 points. Zion Stanford is averaging 15.6 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 80.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points.

By The Associated Press