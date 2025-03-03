Sacramento State visits Portland State following Holt’s 24-point showing

Sacramento State Hornets (7-23, 3-14 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (18-12, 10-7 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -12.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits Portland State after Jacob Holt scored 24 points in Sacramento State’s 87-60 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Vikings have gone 12-1 in home games. Portland State has a 3-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hornets are 3-14 in conference matchups. Sacramento State is fourth in the Big Sky allowing 70.5 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

Portland State scores 76.3 points, 5.8 more per game than the 70.5 Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Portland State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Henderson is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Vikings. Terri Miller Jr. is averaging 17.1 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Holt is averaging 16.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Hornets. Chudi Dioramma is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

