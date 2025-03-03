No. 21 Oklahoma State women beat Kansas 57-51, finish 3rd in Big 12

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Tenin Magassa matched her career high with 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, Micah Gray hit some clutch 3-pointers and scored 17 and No. 21 Oklahoma State held off Kansas 57-51 in a Big 12 Conference regular-season finale on Sunday, earning the Cowgirls a third-place finish.

Magassa also blocked six shots for the Cowgirls (24-5, 14-4), who set a school record for conference victories in upping their win streak to four. Oklahoma State won’t play in the Big 12 Tournament until the quarterfinals as a top-4 team. The Cowgirls’s 24 victories are their most since winning 25 times in the 2013-14 season.

Gray sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Oklahoma State a 22-19 lead at halftime. She opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer for a two-possession lead. The Cowgirls upped their lead to eight before Kansas battled back to tie it twice — the final time at 51-all on a layup by S’Mya Nichols with 2:04 remaining. Gray answered with her final 3-pointer 40 seconds later and Oklahoma stayed in front from there.

Nichols scored 16 to lead the Jayhawks (16-13, 6-12), who finished 11th. All 16 teams will play for the Big 12 title. Placers five through eight receive a first-round bye.

Oklahoma State led 15-7 after one quarter. Kansas held the Cowgirls to four points in the second quarter before Gray’s 3-pointer.

Oklahoma State took a 37-34 advantage into the final period after a 15-all third quarter.

Kansas played with a lead for just 11 seconds but never trailed by more than 10.

Kansas will open the tournament on Wednesday against Texas Tech.

