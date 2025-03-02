Sacramento State visits Portland State following Miller’s 21-point showing

Sacramento State Hornets (7-23, 3-14 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (18-12, 10-7 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State plays Sacramento State after Terri Miller Jr. scored 21 points in Portland State’s 79-76 overtime victory over the Montana Grizzlies.

The Vikings are 12-1 in home games. Portland State is second in college basketball with 43.4 points in the paint led by Miller averaging 8.7.

The Hornets are 3-14 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State allows 70.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.1 points per game.

Portland State makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Sacramento State has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). Sacramento State has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Portland State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Henderson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Miller is averaging 12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Jacob Holt is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Hornets. Chudi Dioramma is averaging 7.6 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press