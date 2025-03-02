Onyiah and Cal host Miami (FL)

Miami Hurricanes (14-14, 4-13 ACC) at California Golden Bears (23-7, 11-6 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on Miami (FL) after Ugonne Onyiah scored 24 points in Cal’s 79-65 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Golden Bears are 15-1 in home games. Cal ranks fifth in the ACC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Marta Suarez averaging 5.4.

The Hurricanes are 4-13 in ACC play. Miami (FL) has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cal makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Miami (FL) has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Miami (FL) averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.3 per game Cal gives up.

The Golden Bears and Hurricanes square off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Williams is averaging 11.2 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Bears. Onyiah is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Haley Cavinder is averaging 18.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Hurricanes. Cameron Williams is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Hurricanes: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press