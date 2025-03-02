Gregg scores 23, Gonzaga beats San Francisco 95-75, clinched No. 2 seed in WCC tourney

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ben Gregg scored 23 points on Saturday night to help Gonzaga beat San Francisco 95-75 in the regular season finale for both teams and clinch a berth into the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

The Bulldogs will be the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament, which begins March 6 in Paradise, Nevada. San Francisco falls to the third seed and earns a berth into the quarterfinals.

Nolan Hickman scored 17 points, Graham Ike 15 and Khalif Battle 14 for Gonzaga (23-8, 14-4). Ryan Nembhard finished with eight points and a career-high tying 15 assists.

Nembhard, who also had 15 assists in a win over Santa Clara last time out, became the first played to record consecutive games with at least 15 assists against Division-I opponents since Iona’s Scott Machado in November 2011. Nembhard, a senior who spent his first two seasons at Creighton, went into the game leading the nation in assists (295) and assists per game (9.8) and was second in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.15).

Gregg scored in the paint to make it 7-6 a little more than three minutes into the game and Gonzaga led the rest of the way.

Marcus Williams made 11 of 15 from the field, 2 of 2 from 3-point range and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and finished with 28 points for San Francisco (23-8, 13-5). Malik Thomas scored 13 points and Tyrone Riley IV added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Gregg scored Gonzaga’s first nine points in a 17-4 run that made it 46-29 when Nembhard converted a three-point play with 57 seconds left in the first half and the Dons trailed by double figures there on.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.