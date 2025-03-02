Thomas and Bethune-Cookman host Grambling

Grambling Tigers (9-19, 6-9 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (14-15, 11-5 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman faces Grambling after Trey Thomas scored 20 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 70-69 victory over the Southern Jaguars.

The Wildcats have gone 6-2 at home. Bethune-Cookman has a 5-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 6-9 in SWAC play. Grambling has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Bethune-Cookman averages 68.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 69.0 Grambling gives up. Grambling averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Bethune-Cookman allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 16.4 points. Daniel Rouzan is shooting 61.9% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

Chilaydrien Newton is shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 7.7 points. Kintavious Dozier is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press