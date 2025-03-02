Florida A&M puts home win streak on the line against Southern

Southern Jaguars (18-10, 13-2 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (13-14, 10-6 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Rattlers take on Southern.

The Rattlers have gone 9-2 at home. Florida A&M has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaguars are 13-2 in SWAC play. Southern ranks fourth in the SWAC with 13.5 assists per game led by Michael Jacobs averaging 3.0.

Florida A&M averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Southern gives up. Southern averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Florida A&M allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sterling Young is averaging 16.7 points for the Rattlers. Milton Matthews is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jacobs is averaging 10.7 points for the Jaguars. Cam Amboree is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press