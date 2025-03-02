Sissoko has career highs with 21 points, 15 rebounds to help Cal beat Boston College 82-71

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Mady Sissoko had career highs with 21 points and 15 rebounds to lead California to an 82-71 victory over Boston College on Saturday night to end a five-game losing streak.

Boston College opened the second half on a 15-3 run to take its first lead, 46-45 with 14:31 remaining, and had a 54-53 edge with 10:39 left. Later, Andrej Stojakovic and Jeremiah Wilkinson each hit a 3-pointer and Sissoko scored five straight points in an 11-0 run to give the Golden Bears a 72-60 lead with about four minutes left. Boston College got within seven points twice inside the final two minutes but no closer.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 18 points for Cal (13-16, 6-12 Atlantic Coast Conference). Stojakovic finished with 15 points and Wilkinson had 14.

Donald Hand Jr. shot 10 of 10 from the free-throw line and scored 19 points to lead Boston College (12-17, 4-14), which is 0-9 in ACC road games this season. Luka Toews added 14 points off the bench for the Eagles. Dion Brown had 12 points to go with 10 rebounds.

Blacksher made three 3-pointers and scored 12 points to help Cal build a 42-31 lead at the break. Toews scored 12 points to pace Boston College.

Cal entered in 15th place and Boston College 16th in the conference. The top 15 of the 18 teams in the ACC qualify for the conference tournament.

Cal was 0-3 in the series dating to 1987. Boston College won the previous meeting, 64-60 on Dec. 21, 2019, at Chase Center in San Francisco.

On Wednesday, Boston College hosts No. 13 Clemson and Cal plays at No. 19 Louisville.

