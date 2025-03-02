Baylor pulls away early in 2nd half, beats Oklahoma State 71-61 to end 3-game losing streak

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jeremy Roach scored 21 points, Norchad Omier had a double-double and Baylor beat Oklahoma State 71-61 on Saturday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Baylor used a 12-0 run to take a 41-29 lead with 14:12 remaining. Roach scored eight points that included back-to-back 3s during the stretch. Oklahoma State pulled to 63-59 with 1:26 remaining but the Bears shot 6 of 8 from the foul line sandwiched between a Roach layup to seal it.

Omier scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for his 17th double-double this season, and he’s two away from matching the program record. Robert Wright III added 16 points and Jayden Nunn scored 11 points for the Bears. Roach and Nunn combined for seven of the Bears’ eight 3-pointers.

Baylor (17-12, 9-9 Big 12) shot just 37% (22 of 59) but had 11 steals and scored 16 points from 18 Oklahoma State turnovers.

Bryce Thompson scored 19 points to lead Oklahoma State (14-15, 6-12). Arturo Dean, a FIU transfer, scored all nine of his points in the first half to reach 1,000 career points.

Oklahoma State opened on a 17-7 run but Baylor ended the half on a 14-3 run for a 26-24 advantage at the break. Wright scored 12 first-half points to pace the Bears.

Baylor has won five straight and 16 of the last 19 in the series.

Baylor plays at TCU on Tuesday.

Oklahoma State plays at UCF on Wednesday.

