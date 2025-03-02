Patterson’s 26 lead Montana State over Sacramento State 87-60

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Patterson had 26 points in Montana State’s 87-60 victory against Sacramento State on Saturday.

Patterson added five rebounds for the Bobcats (13-17, 8-9 Big Sky Conference). Jabe Mullins scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Patrick McMahon shot 6 of 7 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Hornets (7-23, 3-14) were led by Jacob Holt, who posted 24 points and six rebounds. Emil Skytta added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists for Sacramento State. Leo Ricketts also recorded six points.

These two teams both play Monday. Montana State hosts Idaho and Sacramento State visits Portland State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press