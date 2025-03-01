Quinerly scores 31, No. 18 West Virginia caps regular season with 85-69 win over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — JJ Quinerly scored 24 of her 31 points in the first half and No. 18 West Virginia closed the regular season with an 85-69 win over Cincinnati on Saturday.

The Mountaineers have a first-round bye in the Big 12 Conference tournament that starts Wednesday in Kansas City. The Bearcats will play the first day but the opponent won’t be determined until the season ends on Sunday.

Jordan Harrison added 21 points and Jordan Thomas had 16 for West Virginia (23-6, 13-5). Quinerly, coming off a career-high 38-point game, had seven rebounds and seven assists. Harrison had four steals.

Jillian Hayes had 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Cincinnati (15-13, 7-11). Tineya Hylton added 15.

West Virginia forced at least 15 turnovers in every game this season, but the Bearcats’ 16 were the second fewest of any opponent and eight fewer than the last meeting.

The Mountaineers had a 47-29 rebounding advantage and 21-11 on the offensive end, good for 28 second-chance points.

Quinerly had 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting in the first quarter when the Mountaineers took a 21-15 lead and she had another dozen of 5-of-7 shooting as the lead stretched to 44-30 at the break.

Thomas had three consecutive layups as West Virginia used a 13-2 run to take the lead for good at 16-7.

Quinerly finished 11 of 18 with three 3s.

