Kelly scores 30, No. 1 Auburn rolls No. 17 Kentucky 94-78

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Miles Kelly scored a season-high 30 points to lead No. 1 Auburn to a 94-78 win over No. 17 Kentucky on Saturday.

The Tigers (27-2, 15-1 SEC) won their sixth straight game and clinched at least a tie for the SEC regular-season title. Auburn won in Lexington for the first time since a 53-52 triumph over then-No. 1 Kentucky in 1988.

Chad Baker-Mazara followed Kelly with 22 points and Tahaad Pettiford scored 21.

Koby Brea led Kentucky (19-10, 8-8) with 21 points. Andrew Carr had 20 points and Amari Williams had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Takeaways

Auburn: Leading scorer Johni Broome (18.8 ppg) finished with just nine points and tallied just one in the first half. Auburn notched its eighth win against a top-15 foe this season, including six against teams ranked in the top five. The Tigers remained undefeated (10-0) on the road against league foes this season.

Kentucky: The Wildcats were without third leading scorer Jaxson Robinson (wrist). Coming off a career-high 28-point in an 83-82 win at Oklahoma on Wednesday, leading scorer Otega Oweh (16.1 ppg) scored four points, just the second time he’s failed to reach double figures in 29 games this season. Kentucky made just four 3-pointers, compared to 12 for Auburn.

Key moment

Auburn gained control with a 14-2 run that turned a 7-6 advantage into a 21-8 lead with 12 minutes left in the first half. Auburn closed out the first half with an 11-2 spurt for a 49-34 halftime lead.

Key stat

The Wildcats committed 18 turnovers, with the Tigers scoring 21 points off those miscues. Kentucky had four straight turnovers in the first three minutes of the second half.

Up next

Kentucky hosts LSU and Auburn plays at No. 12 Texas A&M on Tuesday night.

By KEITH TAYLOR

Associated Press