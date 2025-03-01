Boise State visits Fresno State following Degenhart’s 21-point performance

Boise State Broncos (20-8, 12-5 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (5-23, 1-16 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -17.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits Fresno State after Tyson Degenhart scored 21 points in Boise State’s 82-65 victory against the Utah State Aggies.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-8 at home. Fresno State allows 81.4 points and has been outscored by 10.0 points per game.

The Broncos are 12-5 in MWC play. Boise State ranks second in the MWC with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Degenhart averaging 6.0.

Fresno State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Boise State gives up. Boise State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Fresno State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Weaver is averaging 12.5 points for the Bulldogs. Alex Crawford is averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Degenhart is scoring 18.3 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Broncos. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 12.6 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 68.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press