Williams leads San Francisco against Gonzaga after 21-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-8, 13-4 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (23-7, 13-4 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco plays Gonzaga after Marcus Williams scored 21 points in San Francisco’s 74-72 win against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Dons have gone 16-0 in home games. San Francisco is fifth in the WCC scoring 75.6 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 13-4 in WCC play. Gonzaga scores 87.4 points while outscoring opponents by 17.5 points per game.

San Francisco averages 75.6 points, 5.7 more per game than the 69.9 Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga has shot at a 50.2% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, while averaging 14.7 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals. Malik Thomas is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Graham Ike is shooting 59.6% and averaging 17.1 points for the Bulldogs. Khalif Battle is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 85.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press