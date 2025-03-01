Tait-Jones leads UCSD against CSU Fullerton after 20-point game

CSU Fullerton Titans (6-23, 1-16 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (25-4, 15-2 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -26.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces CSU Fullerton after Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 20 points in UCSD’s 77-71 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Tritons are 11-2 in home games. UCSD is second in the Big West scoring 80.3 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Titans are 1-16 in Big West play. CSU Fullerton has a 3-17 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

UCSD is shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.6% CSU Fullerton allows to opponents. CSU Fullerton averages 63.8 points per game, 1.5 more than the 62.3 UCSD gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tait-Jones is averaging 19.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Tritons. Tyler McGhie is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Donovan Oday is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Titans. Antwan Robinson is averaging 9.0 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 10-0, averaging 80.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Titans: 1-9, averaging 63.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

By The Associated Press