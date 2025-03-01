Byrd and the San Diego State Aztecs take on conference foe Wyoming

San Diego State Aztecs (19-7, 12-5 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (12-17, 5-13 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -6.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State plays Wyoming in MWC action Saturday.

The Cowboys have gone 8-6 at home. Wyoming is seventh in the MWC in team defense, giving up 71.6 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Aztecs are 12-5 in conference play. San Diego State is eighth in the MWC with 12.9 assists per game led by Nicholas Boyd averaging 4.0.

Wyoming’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game San Diego State allows. San Diego State averages 71.3 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 71.6 Wyoming gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obi Agbim is averaging 17.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Cowboys. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

Miles Byrd is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 12.7 points and 2.1 steals. Boyd is averaging 13.7 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 70.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press