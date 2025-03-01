Miami (OH) visits Mitchell and Ohio

Miami (OH) RedHawks (21-7, 12-3 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (15-13, 9-6 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -5.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts Miami (OH) after Shereef Mitchell scored 21 points in Ohio’s 82-73 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Bobcats have gone 11-2 at home. Ohio is fourth in the MAC with 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Jackson Paveletzke averaging 7.5.

The RedHawks are 12-3 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Ohio’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) scores 6.1 more points per game (81.6) than Ohio allows (75.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Clayton averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. AJ Brown is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Peter Suder is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the RedHawks. Kam Craft is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press