Virginia Tech and Syracuse face off in conference showdown

Syracuse Orange (12-16, 6-11 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-16, 7-10 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes Virginia Tech and Syracuse meet on Saturday.

The Hokies have gone 7-8 in home games. Virginia Tech has a 5-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Orange have gone 6-11 against ACC opponents. Syracuse has an 8-14 record against opponents over .500.

Virginia Tech is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Syracuse allows to opponents. Syracuse averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Virginia Tech allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toibu Lawal is averaging 12.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Hokies. Jaydon Young is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

JJ Starling is averaging 18.4 points for the Orange. Eddie Lampkin Jr. is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Orange: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press