Ole Miss hosts Oklahoma following Moore’s 20-point performance

Oklahoma Sooners (17-11, 4-11 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (19-9, 8-7 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -7.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma faces Ole Miss after Jalon Moore scored 20 points in Oklahoma’s 83-82 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Rebels are 11-3 in home games. Ole Miss has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sooners have gone 4-11 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

Ole Miss averages 77.5 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 73.8 Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Ole Miss gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is shooting 43.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Rebels. Jaylen Murray is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brycen Goodine averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc. Moore is shooting 42.6% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 26.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Sooners: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press