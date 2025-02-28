San Diego State aims for 20th victory this season in matchup with Wyoming

San Diego State Aztecs (19-7, 12-5 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (12-17, 5-13 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State will try to earn its 20th victory this season when the Aztecs face the Wyoming.

The Cowboys have gone 8-6 at home. Wyoming has a 6-13 record against opponents over .500.

The Aztecs are 12-5 in conference games. San Diego State is third in the MWC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Miles Heide averaging 1.9.

Wyoming’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game San Diego State gives up. San Diego State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Wyoming allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obi Agbim is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Cowboys. Dontaie Allen is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Boyd is scoring 13.0 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Aztecs. Magoon Gwath is averaging 10.6 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 61.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 70.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press