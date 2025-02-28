Dixon leads Villanova against Butler

Butler Bulldogs (13-15, 6-11 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (17-12, 10-8 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova faces Butler after Eric Dixon scored 32 points in Villanova’s 59-54 victory over the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Wildcats are 13-3 on their home court. Villanova is ninth in the Big East in rebounding with 30.6 rebounds. Wooga Poplar leads the Wildcats with 6.8 boards.

The Bulldogs are 6-11 in Big East play. Butler scores 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Villanova averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Butler gives up. Butler averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Villanova gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon is averaging 23.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Poplar is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 16 points and 3.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Pierre Brooks is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press