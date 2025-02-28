Kelly leads Charleston Southern against Radford after 23-point performance

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-20, 6-9 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (18-12, 8-7 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits Radford after Taje’ Kelly scored 23 points in Charleston Southern’s 79-69 loss to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Highlanders have gone 9-3 in home games. Radford has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buccaneers are 6-9 in Big South play. Charleston Southern is third in the Big South with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Kelly averaging 9.0.

Radford is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 47.9% Charleston Southern allows to opponents. Charleston Southern averages 72.9 points per game, 2.6 more than the 70.3 Radford allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarvis Moss is averaging 13.2 points for the Highlanders. Brandon Maclin is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Daylen Berry is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Kelly is shooting 50.6% and averaging 22.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press