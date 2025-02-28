Brewer and the Florida International Panthers host conference foe Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (19-10, 11-5 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (9-19, 3-12 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayden Brewer and Florida International host Jaron Pierre Jr. and Jacksonville State in CUSA action.

The Panthers have gone 7-7 in home games. Florida International is 6-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Gamecocks are 11-5 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State ranks second in the CUSA with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Mason Nicholson averaging 7.8.

Florida International averages 70.1 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 68.2 Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Florida International have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brewer is shooting 48.2% and averaging 14.4 points for the Panthers. Jonathan Aybar is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Pierre is shooting 42.5% and averaging 21.8 points for the Gamecocks. Quel’Ron House is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press