Latson scores 23 points and No. 24 Florida State stuns No. 3 Notre Dame 86-81

Latson scores 23 points and No. 24 Florida State stuns No. 3 Notre Dame 86-81 View Photo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored 23 points, Makayla Timpson scored 22 and No. 24 Florida State handed No. 3 Notre Dame its second straight loss, 86-81 on Thursday night.

It was Florida State’s second win over Notre Dame in 15 meetings between the teams and its first in South Bend.

O’Mariah Gordon scored 15 points for the Seminoles (23-6, 13-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won four in a row.

Sonia Citron scored 21 points to lead Notre Dame (24-4, 15-2) and Liatu King scored 17 points. Hannah Hidalgo scored 16 points, but was 4-of-17 shooting.

The Fighting Irish suffered a 104-95 double-overtime loss at N.C. State on Sunday and are now tied with the Wolfpack for the ACC lead. If the Fighting Irish and the Wolfpack share the ACC title, N.C. State would be the No. 1 seed in the conference Tournament because of its victory over Notre Dame.

After Florida State pulled out to a 67-57 lead at the end of the third quarter, Notre Dame closed to 67-66 in the opening minutes of the fourth. Florida State then regained the double-digit lead and held off Notre Dame.

Florida State shook off a 4-of-20 shooting performance in the first quarter and surged ahead for a 44-40 halftime lead, outscoring the Fighting Irish 30-17 in the second quarter.

Takeaways

Florida State: The Seminoles’ stock will rise significantly when the NCAA seedings are determined.

Notre Dame: Two straight losses may cost the Fighting Irish a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Key moment

O’Mariah Gordon leaped to bat away a Notre Dame inbounds pass and sprint for a layup to give the Seminoles a 58-53 lead in the third quarter.

Key stat

After going 2-of-12 from 3-point range in the first quarter, Florida State hit 6 of 8 from behind the arc in the second quarter.

Up next

The teams wrap up the regular season on Sunday when Notre Dame hosts Louisville and Florida State hosts Duke.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

By CURT RALLO

Associated Press