James, Brooks help No. 9 N.C. State blow out Wake Forest 78-57

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored 21 points in her final regular-season home game and No. 9 N.C. State beat Wake Forest 78-57 on Thursday night.

Zoe Brooks scored eight of her 17 points in the first quarter and Madison Hayes finished with 14 points for N.C. State (23-5, 15-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which improved to 16-0 at home. James, who scored 18 in the first half, made six 3-point shots.

The Wolfpack built off Sunday’s double-overtime win over then-No. 1 Notre Dame, remaining one game behind the first-place Irish in the ACC.

Malaya Cowles scored 14 points off the bench and Elise Williams had 13 points for Wake Forest (9-19, 2-15), which has lost 10 of its last 11 games.

The Wolfpack dashed suggestions of a Notre Dame hangover, leading 12-2 less than five minutes into the game. The lead was 48-24 at halftime.

Takeaways

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons had only eight players available, with starting guard Tamia Jones out with an illness. Shooting 33.3% from the field, including 4 for 20 on 3s, wasn’t a recipe for a road upset.

N.C. State: A rousing pregame ceremony honored a senior group that includes starters James, Hayes and Saniya Rivers, who were the core members of last season’s Final Four team.

Key moment

Seven of the Wolfpack’s first 13 field goals were 3-pointers. James had four, including one that created a 38-19 lead.

Key stat

N.C. State has won 12 consecutive meetings with Wake Forest, which is 5-44 lifetime in road games against the Wolfpack.

Up next

The regular season ends Sunday for both teams, with N.C. State visiting SMU. Wake Forest is home against Pittsburgh.

