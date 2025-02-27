Loyer and No. 20 Purdue host UCLA

UCLA Bruins (20-8, 11-6 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Purdue plays UCLA after Fletcher Loyer scored 20 points in Purdue’s 73-58 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Boilermakers are 12-2 in home games. Purdue ranks sixth in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 70.1 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Bruins are 11-6 against Big Ten opponents. UCLA is fifth in the Big Ten with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Johnson averaging 1.9.

Purdue makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than UCLA has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). UCLA has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

The Boilermakers and Bruins square off Friday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Kaufman-Renn is scoring 19.2 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 17.0 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the last 10 games.

Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 13.9 points for the Bruins. Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press