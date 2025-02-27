Cornell hosts Spinoso and Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Quakers (7-17, 3-8 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (14-10, 6-5 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays Cornell after Nick Spinoso scored 24 points in Pennsylvania’s 79-78 overtime loss to the Harvard Crimson.

The Big Red are 6-5 on their home court. Cornell is third in the Ivy League with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Guy Ragland Jr. averaging 4.3.

The Quakers are 3-8 in Ivy League play. Pennsylvania ranks seventh in the Ivy League with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Spinoso averaging 4.9.

Cornell scores 83.5 points, 7.8 more per game than the 75.7 Pennsylvania allows. Pennsylvania averages 69.0 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 78.1 Cornell gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazir Williams is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Big Red. AK Okereke is averaging 14.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 59.0% over the last 10 games.

Ethan Roberts is averaging 17.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Quakers. Sam Brown is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Quakers: 3-7, averaging 75.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press