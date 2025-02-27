NJIT faces Vermont after Francis’ 27-point game

Vermont Catamounts (17-11, 10-3 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (5-23, 2-11 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -8.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts Vermont after Tariq Francis scored 27 points in NJIT’s 95-91 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

The Highlanders are 4-7 in home games. NJIT ranks third in the America East with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Tim Moore Jr. averaging 2.2.

The Catamounts are 10-3 in conference play. Vermont ranks sixth in the America East with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Alamutu averaging 4.2.

NJIT averages 65.3 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 64.0 Vermont allows. Vermont averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game NJIT gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 13.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Highlanders. Francis is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shamir Bogues is averaging 10.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Catamounts. TJ Hurley is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 68.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

