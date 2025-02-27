UMass-Lowell hosts Bryant following Mincey’s 20-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (17-11, 11-2 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (16-12, 5-8 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell plays Bryant after Quinton Mincey scored 20 points in UMass-Lowell’s 85-61 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The River Hawks have gone 13-3 at home. UMass-Lowell is seventh in the America East in team defense, giving up 74.9 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 11-2 against America East opponents. Bryant is the top team in the America East scoring 12.7 fast break points per game.

UMass-Lowell’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Bryant gives up. Bryant averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than UMass-Lowell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Somerville is averaging 13.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the River Hawks. Mincey is averaging 19.3 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

Rafael Pinzon averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Earl Timberlake is averaging 13.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.4 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 39.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

By The Associated Press