Williams scores 21 points, Abosi’s 3-pointer wins it for San Francisco 74-72 over Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Marcus Williams scored 21 points and Veniamin Abosi hit a 3-pointer with 7.9 seconds remaining to lift San Francisco to a 74-72 win over Oregon State on Wednesday night.

Malik Thomas added 14 points, Tyrone Riley IV 12 and Saba Gigiberia 10 for the Dons (23-7, 13-4 West Coast Conference).

Parsa Fallah scored 24 points and Michael Rataj 11 for the Beavers (20-10, 10-7).

The Dons extended a two-point lead to nine to open the second half and stayed ahead until there were eight minutes left. The lead went back and forth from there with seven ties and 11 lead changes over that span.

USF scored the last 14 points of the first half to take a 33-31 lead at the break.

