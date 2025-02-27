Maxime Raynaud has another double-double and Stanford topples Boston College 78-60

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Maxime Raynaud had 23 points and 10 rebounds for his nation-leading 21st double-double of the season and Stanford cruised past Boston College 78-60 on Wednesday night.

Raynaud hit 3 of 4 3-pointers and scored 16 points in the first half as Stanford took a 37-19 halftime lead. The Eagles led a couple of times in the first three minutes but the Cardinal took control with a 15-2 run that lasted six minutes. Stanford made three 3-pointers in that time span and made 6 of 13 in the half.

A 3-pointer from Raynaud gave the Cardinal a 27-point lead early in the second half but the Cardinal scored only 11 points in the next nine minutes as Boston College closed to within 68-53 with five minutes remaining.

The Eagles got as close as 74-60 on a 3-pointer by Roger McFarlane with three minutes left but that was the last made field goal of the game. Stanford finished it off with four free throws.

Oziyah Sellers had 18 points, Chisom Okpara 15 and Jaylen Blakes 11 for Stanford (18-10, 10-7 ACC). The Cardinal shot 48% overall and made 13 of 14 free throws. Raynaud made 9 of 14 field goals and 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Boston College (12-16, 4-13) got 13 points from Chad Venning and 11 from McFarlane.

It was the first meeting between the two programs.

Stanford hosts SMU on Saturday.

Boston College visits Cal on Saturday.

