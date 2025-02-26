Abel resigns new job at Bay FC because of verbal abuse allegations while at Oregon

Bay FC head of domestic scouting Graeme Abel has resigned after just a week on the job amid allegations of verbal abuse while he was coach at the University of Oregon.

Abel was an assistant coach for the U.S. women’s national team under former coach Jill Ellis from 2015-19. He coached at Oregon from 2019 until last year. He resigned in October after the Ducks went 5-11-2 overall and 1-8-2 in the Big Ten.

Last April, The Oregonian newspaper detailed allegations made by more than a dozen former players of verbal abuse by Abel. The alleged abuse included harsh language and threats over playing time and scholarships. He denied the claims.

“Bay FC is changing the face of women’s sports, and I was looking forward to helping to make an impact and bring in even more talent to this already incredibly skilled club,” Abel said in a statement released by Bay FC on Wednesday. “However, me joining the club has become a distraction which is not fair to the team and players, so I have made the difficult decision to resign. The team should be focusing on what is most important, playing the game they love and competing for a championship.”

Abel’s hiring was announced last week by Bay FC as part of a new global scouting department for the National Women’s Soccer League club.

“As we build a global sports franchise, we will continue to diligently search for the best talent on and off the pitch, always prioritizing our players and team culture,” Sporting Director Matt Potter said in a statement. “We appreciate Graeme’s willingness to step aside so we can focus on football.”

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Soccer Writer