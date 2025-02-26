UCSB hosts Cal Poly after Hyder’s 25-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (11-17, 5-11 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (18-10, 10-7 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits UCSB after Jarred Hyder scored 25 points in Cal Poly’s 112-100 overtime win over the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Gauchos are 11-4 on their home court. UCSB is sixth in the Big West scoring 73.8 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Mustangs are 5-11 in conference games. Cal Poly has a 4-14 record against teams over .500.

UCSB is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.8% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly scores 14.2 more points per game (80.5) than UCSB gives up (66.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Pohto is averaging 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Gauchos. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Isaac Jessup is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 11 points and 1.7 steals. Owen Koonce is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press