Stanford hosts Boston College after Hand’s 20-point showing

Boston College Eagles (12-15, 4-12 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (17-10, 9-7 ACC)

Stanford, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -10.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College visits Stanford after Donald Hand Jr. scored 20 points in Boston College’s 69-54 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Cardinal have gone 14-2 in home games. Stanford ranks eighth in the ACC with 13.9 assists per game led by Jaylen Blakes averaging 4.8.

The Eagles have gone 4-12 against ACC opponents. Boston College is 7-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

Stanford averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.1 per game Boston College allows. Boston College has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

The Cardinal and Eagles meet Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Raynaud is averaging 19.9 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Cardinal. Oziyah Sellers is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hand averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Chad Venning is averaging 12.5 points and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press