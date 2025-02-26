Simpkins leads Elon against Monmouth

Elon Phoenix (17-12, 8-8 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (11-18, 9-7 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon faces Monmouth after TK Simpkins scored 30 points in Elon’s 79-70 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Hawks have gone 7-2 in home games. Monmouth gives up 75.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

The Phoenix are 8-8 in CAA play. Elon has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Monmouth is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 39.8% Elon allows to opponents. Elon averages 73.8 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 75.9 Monmouth gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Durr is averaging 13.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Hawks. Abdi Bashir Jr. is averaging 18.4 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 32.8% over the last 10 games.

Simpkins is scoring 15.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Phoenix. TJ Simpkins is averaging 12.6 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press