Ognacevic leads Lipscomb against Central Arkansas after 28-point game

Central Arkansas Bears (8-22, 4-13 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (21-9, 13-4 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -19.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on Central Arkansas after Jacob Ognacevic scored 28 points in Lipscomb’s 95-78 victory over the Austin Peay Governors.

The Bisons have gone 11-3 in home games. Lipscomb has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 4-13 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas is 3-15 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Lipscomb averages 79.3 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 78.1 Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas averages 70.5 points per game, 3.1 more than the 67.4 Lipscomb allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ognacevic is averaging 20.3 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Bisons. Will Pruitt is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Brayden Fagbemi is averaging 11 points and 4.8 assists for the Bears. Nehemiah Turner is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press