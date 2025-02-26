Presbyterian visits UNC Asheville after Banks’ 30-point showing

Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-17, 5-9 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (20-8, 11-3 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville takes on Presbyterian after Josh Banks scored 30 points in UNC Asheville’s 87-82 victory over the Longwood Lancers.

The Bulldogs have gone 13-0 in home games. UNC Asheville is second in the Big South scoring 83.4 points while shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Blue Hose are 5-9 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

UNC Asheville is shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.8% Presbyterian allows to opponents. Presbyterian averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than UNC Asheville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Marsh is averaging 18.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Banks is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kobe Stewart is averaging 15.1 points for the Blue Hose. Kory Mincy is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press