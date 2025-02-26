Rhode Island takes home win streak into matchup with Dayton

Dayton Flyers (18-9, 8-6 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (17-9, 6-8 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -3.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts Dayton aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Rams have gone 13-2 in home games. Rhode Island averages 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Flyers are 8-6 in conference games. Dayton is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Rhode Island makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Dayton has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Dayton averages 75.0 points per game, 1.7 more than the 73.3 Rhode Island gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Fuchs is averaging 7.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Rams. Jamarques Lawrence is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nate Santos is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, while averaging 14 points and 5.2 rebounds. Enoch Cheeks is averaging 14.1 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press