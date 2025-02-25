College Football HOF coach Joe Fusco, who won 4 NAIA titles at Westminster College, dies View Photo

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (AP) — College Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Fusco, who won four NAIA Division II national championships in 19 years at Westminster College, has died, the college announced Monday.

Fusco died Saturday in Farrell, Pennsylvania, at 87 years old. The college was unable to provide a cause of death.

Fusco coached Westminster from 1972-90 and won national titles in 1976, 1977, 1988 and 1989. The Titans won 21 of 22 games in the 1976-77 seasons and had the nation’s longest winning streak with 27 consecutive victories over the 1988-89 seasons.

Fusco had a 154-34-3 record at Westminster for a .814 winning percentage. In 2019 he was named one of ESPN’s 150 greatest coaches in college football’s 150-year history. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

The native of Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, was a Westminster lineman from 1957-59. He was a high school coach before he joined Westminster’s staff in 1968 as offensive line coach.

