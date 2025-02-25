Cross, SMU Mustangs to visit Stojakovic, California Golden Bears

SMU Mustangs (20-7, 11-5 ACC) at California Golden Bears (12-15, 5-11 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Cross and SMU take on Andrej Stojakovic and Cal on Wednesday.

The Golden Bears are 10-5 in home games. Cal has a 6-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mustangs have gone 11-5 against ACC opponents. SMU ranks second in the ACC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Cross averaging 2.6.

Cal averages 74.1 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 71.7 SMU gives up. SMU has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 46.6% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stojakovic is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Jeremiah Wilkinson is averaging 19.5 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kevin Miller is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Mustangs. Cross is averaging 14.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press