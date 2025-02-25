Boston College visits Raynaud and Stanford

Boston College Eagles (12-15, 4-12 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (17-10, 9-7 ACC)

Stanford, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford plays Boston College after Maxime Raynaud scored 20 points in Stanford’s 66-61 victory over the California Golden Bears.

The Cardinal are 14-2 on their home court. Stanford is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles have gone 4-12 against ACC opponents. Boston College has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Stanford is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Boston College allows to opponents. Boston College averages 70.9 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 71.4 Stanford gives up.

The Cardinal and Eagles square off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raynaud is averaging 19.9 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Cardinal. Oziyah Sellers is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 16.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Chad Venning is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press