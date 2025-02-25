Banks leads UNC Asheville against Presbyterian

Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-17, 5-9 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (20-8, 11-3 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts Presbyterian after Josh Banks scored 30 points in UNC Asheville’s 87-82 win over the Longwood Lancers.

The Bulldogs have gone 13-0 at home. UNC Asheville is the Big South leader with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Toyaz Solomon averaging 2.4.

The Blue Hose have gone 5-9 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian ranks third in the Big South allowing 71.5 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

UNC Asheville is shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.8% Presbyterian allows to opponents. Presbyterian averages 75.1 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 76.3 UNC Asheville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Abee averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc. Jordan Marsh is shooting 43.5% and averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Peterson is averaging 6.4 points, six rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Blue Hose. Kory Mincy is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press