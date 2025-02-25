Loyola (MD) hosts Bucknell following Bascoe’s 30-point outing

Bucknell Bison (15-14, 11-5 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (11-16, 6-10 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits Loyola (MD) after Josh Bascoe scored 30 points in Bucknell’s 84-53 victory over the Army Black Knights.

The Greyhounds have gone 6-6 in home games. Loyola (MD) has a 5-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Bison are 11-5 in conference games. Bucknell is the Patriot League leader with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Williamson averaging 6.2.

Loyola (MD) is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Bucknell allows to opponents. Bucknell averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Loyola (MD) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Stiemke averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Milos Ilic is shooting 49.2% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

Bascoe is averaging 15.6 points and 4.4 assists for the Bison. Williamson is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

By The Associated Press