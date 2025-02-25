Davis and Southern Illinois host Illinois State

Illinois State Redbirds (17-12, 9-9 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (12-17, 7-11 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois faces Illinois State after Kennard Davis scored 21 points in Southern Illinois’ 83-79 loss to the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Salukis have gone 6-7 in home games. Southern Illinois averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Redbirds are 9-9 against MVC opponents. Illinois State has a 6-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Southern Illinois is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, the same percentage Illinois State allows to opponents. Illinois State averages 76.5 points per game, 3.1 more than the 73.4 Southern Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Abdou Dibba is shooting 48.8% and averaging 16.8 points for the Salukis. Davis is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chase Walker is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger is averaging 17.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press