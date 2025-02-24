IU Indianapolis men’s basketball team safe after bus catches fire

INDIANPOLIS (AP) — Members of the IU Indianapolis men’s basketball team are unhurt and back home Monday, a day after their bus caught fire on Interstate 275.

The school posted a message on X on Sunday that all team and staff members were safely evacuated from the bus, which experienced a mechanical issue on the Jaguars’ trip home following a loss at Northern Kentucky. The team completed the trip home after being picked up by a second bus.

Pictures posted on social media show the charred remains of the bus on the shoulder of the highway with only the carriage partially intact. The bus windows were gone and the fire burned through the roof.

