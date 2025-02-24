No. 3 Duke looks for 25th win this season in matchup with Miami (FL)

Duke Blue Devils (24-3, 15-1 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (6-21, 2-14 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Duke will try to earn its 25th victory of the season when the Blue Devils visit the Miami (FL).

The Hurricanes have gone 6-9 in home games. Miami (FL) is 4-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

The Blue Devils have gone 15-1 against ACC opponents. Duke is the ACC leader with 36.0 rebounds per game led by Cooper Flagg averaging 7.7.

Miami (FL)’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Duke allows. Duke has shot at a 48.9% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 49.1% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Cleveland is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Lynn Kidd is averaging 10.1 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Flagg is averaging 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Blue Devils. Tyrese Proctor is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 2-8, averaging 72.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 84.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press