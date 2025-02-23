Fulwiley scores 24 points as No. 6 South Carolina women beat Vanderbilt 82-54 View Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 24 points as sixth-ranked South Carolina beat the Vanderbilt women 82-54 Sunday for the Gamecocks’ second straight win.

South Carolina (25-3, 13-1 Southeastern Conference) improved to 23-21 all-time, winning its 17th straight in this series dating back to Vanderbilt’s last win Jan. 27, 2011, in Columbia, South Carolina.

Joyce Edwards added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Te-Hina Paopao had 13.

Vanderbilt (19-9, 6-8) lost its second straight since Mikayla Blakes set the NCAA freshman single-game scoring record with 55 points at Auburn. Blakes scored 19 on Sunday, and Khamil Pierre had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Paopao scored the first seven points as the Gamecocks never trailed. She and Fulwiley each had nine helping South Carolina lead 24-11 after the first quarter. Vanderbilt outscored South Carolina 14-11 to trim the Gamecocks’ halftime lead to 35-25.

South Carolina outscored Vandy 21-12 and led 56-37 after the third.

Takeaways

South Carolina: The Gamecocks go into the final week hoping Texas slips in one of its final three games for a chance at the SEC regular-season title to themselves.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores dropped to 12-4 at Memorial Gym this season under coach Shea Ralph. They have one last chance for a home win that would give them their most since winning 18 in the 2011-12 season.

Key moment

After Vanderbilt pulled within 35-29 to start the third, Edwards scored 11 pushing the Gamecocks’ lead to their biggest of the game at 47-30 with 3:58 left in the quarter.

Key stat

South Carolina had a 23-3 scoring edge off turnovers.

Up next

The Gamecocks wrap up a two-game road swing Thursday night at Ole Miss, while Vanderbilt plays Texas A&M that night in the Commodores’ home finale.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer